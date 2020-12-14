Menu

Champions League draw in full: Liverpool, Chelsea & Man City learn their fates

The Champions League draw for the last 16 has just been made, with the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City learning their fates.

The Premier League giants have been given some tricky ties, with Liverpool set to take on RB Leipzig, who won 3-2 against Manchester United in their final group game to send the Red Devils out of the competition.

Leipzig also had a decent run in last season’s Champions League and have long looked a team on the up, so this won’t be an easy one for Jurgen Klopp’s side to navigate.

Still, they’ll no doubt be pleased to have avoided Atletico Madrid, who knocked them out with a thrilling 3-2 win at Anfield back in March.

Diego Simeone’s side will now take on Chelsea, in what is no doubt another very tough tie for the English side.

Manchester City take on Borussia Monchengladbach, who will also be no pushovers, especially as Pep Guardiola’s side have not looked at their best so far this season and have often under-achieved in this competition.

Here’s the Champions League draw in full…

Gladbach vs Man City

Lazio vs Bayern Munich

Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea

RB Leipzig vs Liverpool

Porto vs Juventus

Barcelona vs PSG

Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund

Atalanta vs Real Madrid

