Manchester United are reportedly rivalling the likes of Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain for the transfer of Inter Milan misfit Christian Eriksen.

The former Tottenham attacking midfielder has struggled at the San Siro since his move a year ago, and it looks like he could already be on his way out of the club.

Arsenal have previously been linked with Eriksen by football.london, and it now looks like Man Utd could also try to offer him an escape route from Inter, according to the Sun.

They also link Arsenal and PSG as admirers of the Denmark international, who would likely command a fee of around £27million.

United could do with more spark in the attacking midfield department, with Eriksen perhaps a good option for the club to come in and give them something a bit different out wide.

Juan Mata has been in good form this season but he’s not getting any younger, so Eriksen could give something similar to the side, but as a more long-term option.

The 28-year-old has shown what he can do in the Premier League and would undoubtedly be an important addition at this struggling Arsenal side as well.

The Gunners are at the wrong end of the table and struggling for creativity at the moment, so could do with bringing in someone like Eriksen if they have no intention to use Mesut Ozil any time soon.