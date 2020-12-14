Arsenal could be relegated in Leicester-esque freak turn of events, pundit suggests

In his column for the Mirror, Stan Collymore has refused to rule out the possibility of Arsenal getting relegated in a shock, Leicester City-esque turn of events.

Arsenal were defeated once again at the Emirates on Sunday via a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang own-goal, piling the pressure on Mikel Arteta. The Gunners sit 15th in the table, just five points from the relegation zone after 12 games played. The situation is seriously dire, perhaps unprecedentedly dire.

Though you may think it unthinkable that Arsenal could get relegated to the second tier of English football, things are so bad at current for Arteta’s men that questions are beginning to be asked.

One man asking them is Collymore, who while writing in his column for the Mirror, suggested that Arsenal could go down in a freak turn of events like the one that saw Leicester crowned champions of England:

“The fact is that Arsenal are and, if they are not careful, they could well be looking at the sort of momentum Leicester enjoyed in their miracle season working in reverse and leaving them looking uncomfortably over their shoulders.”

“That’s not a joke, because Arsenal are a club genuinely in crisis.”

It’s going to be an unhappy Christmas for Arsenal fans, who must be hoping that they club can permanently switch from the Premier League to the Europa League. Anywhere but the Championship, I suppose…