Chelsea confident of clinching big-name transfer, but Real Madrid also planning January talks

Chelsea FC
Chelsea are reportedly confident of sealing the transfer of Bayern Munich star David Alaba despite Real Madrid also looking in a strong position to sign him.

The Austria international has been a star performer for Bayern for many years and would be a fine signing for most top clubs around Europe as he nears the end of his contract at the Allianz Arena.

According to Todo Fichajes, Chelsea are confident about getting a deal done for Alaba, but the report states that the player himself seems to be favouring a move to Real.

The Spanish outlet add that Madrid are set to begin negotiations with Alaba over a move in January, though this would likely go through at the end of the season when he’s a free agent.

david alaba

David Alaba to Chelsea or Real Madrid?

The versatile 28-year-old could be an important signing for Chelsea, giving them more options at centre-back, left-back or defensive midfield.

However, one can imagine it would be hard for Alaba to turn down a move to the Bernabeu, where he might also have a big role to play as a long-term replacement for either Sergio Ramos or Marcelo.

