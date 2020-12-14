Chelsea are reportedly confident of sealing the transfer of Bayern Munich star David Alaba despite Real Madrid also looking in a strong position to sign him.

The Austria international has been a star performer for Bayern for many years and would be a fine signing for most top clubs around Europe as he nears the end of his contract at the Allianz Arena.

According to Todo Fichajes, Chelsea are confident about getting a deal done for Alaba, but the report states that the player himself seems to be favouring a move to Real.

The Spanish outlet add that Madrid are set to begin negotiations with Alaba over a move in January, though this would likely go through at the end of the season when he’s a free agent.

The versatile 28-year-old could be an important signing for Chelsea, giving them more options at centre-back, left-back or defensive midfield.

However, one can imagine it would be hard for Alaba to turn down a move to the Bernabeu, where he might also have a big role to play as a long-term replacement for either Sergio Ramos or Marcelo.