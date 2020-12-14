Done deal: TOWIE star Mark Wright signs for Crawley Town

Clubs are still able to sign free agents to bolster their squad even when the transfer window is closed, but usually you go for someone who is a proven professional player rather than a reality TV star.

To be fair to Mark Wright he does look like a good player when he takes part in the Soccer Aid matches each year and some of the opponents are ex internationals who are still in reasonable shape.

He does have some history with Crawley Town where he played for them in their 2006/07 season, and it even sounds like he scored a vital goal which kept them up that year.

The club have officially announced that they’ve signed him on non-contract terms, but this does look like more than just a publicity stunt.

It’s suggested that he’s been training with the team over the past few months and he impressed in a bounce game against Reading, so it will be interesting to see how he gets on if he gets a chance to play.