Everton fan’s hilarious top-balcony evaluation of Chelsea’s title chances perfect way to mark faithful’s return

One Everton fan made his opinion known on Chelsea’s title credentials after watching his side defeat Frank Lampard’s men at Goodison Park, as per the Independent.

Chelsea, who had been one of the in-form teams in the Premier League, were defeated 1-0 by the Toffees on Saturday night, with Gylfi Sigurdsson’s penalty being the only goal of the game.

Thankfully for Lampard, Tottenham and Liverpool also dropped points over the weekend, but that’s only a bonus if you consider them to be in the title race – which one Everton fan clearly does not.

The Independent report that, as the full-time whistle blew at Goodison, one of the Toffees faithful could be heard screaming – “title contenders my a***” – from the top balcony.

The romantics of the football world will be glad to see fans back within the confines of Premier League stadiums to renew that connection between the fanbase and their beloved clubs.

For some, myself included, it’s these moments that we live for. The brutal, often hilarious, one-liners that you’ll only ever hear at a football ground. It’s great to have you back – for that alone.