Former Liverpool, Aston Villa and France manager Gerard Houllier has died at the age of 73, according to reports in France.

See below as RMC Sport confirm the sad news of Houllier’s passing after a great career in the game.

? Nous avons la tristesse d'apprendre le décès de Gérard Houllier, qui s'est éteint dans la nuit, à l'âge de 73 ans. Nos pensées accompagnent tous ses proches. — RMC Sport (@RMCsport) December 14, 2020

Houllier is known for being one of the most influential figures in recent French footballing history, and he also had a hugely successful spell in charge of Liverpool between 1998 and 2004.

The Frenchman notably led the Reds to a treble victory when they won the FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Cup in the 2000/01 season, earning him legendary status at Anfield.

Houllier also had a spell at Aston Villa and won honours in his native France with Ligue 1 giants Lyon.

As well as his achievements in the game, Houllier is well known for being a real gentleman and will no doubt be fondly remembered by all those who worked with him.

In what has been a pretty dreadful year in 2020, this is yet more sad news. RIP.