Menu

Video: Loads of people are sharing this moving Gerard Houllier clip after news of his death

Liverpool FC
Posted by

The footballing world is in mourning today after the sad news that Gerard Houllier has died at the age of 73.

The former Liverpool manager enjoyed a hugely influential career in the game, and will be fondly remembered as a real gentleman as well.

As shown in the video below, which is doing the rounds on Twitter, Houllier was one of football’s real nice guys, with the Frenchman talking up the importance of kindness – not exactly the most common thing to hear from those high up in a sport that often seems to reward toughness and a cut-throat nature…

Pictures courtesy of the History Channel

Houllier was truly one of a kind and will be greatly missed.

More Stories Gerard Houllier

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.