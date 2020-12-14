The footballing world is in mourning today after the sad news that Gerard Houllier has died at the age of 73.

The former Liverpool manager enjoyed a hugely influential career in the game, and will be fondly remembered as a real gentleman as well.

As shown in the video below, which is doing the rounds on Twitter, Houllier was one of football’s real nice guys, with the Frenchman talking up the importance of kindness – not exactly the most common thing to hear from those high up in a sport that often seems to reward toughness and a cut-throat nature…

???? pic.twitter.com/FbmlvpDb7a — Not Match of the Day (@NOT_MOTD) December 14, 2020

Pictures courtesy of the History Channel

Houllier was truly one of a kind and will be greatly missed.