Huge Jose Mourinho omen suggests Spurs will win the Premier League this year

There’s been plenty of talk about Spurs being capable of winning the league this year, and you can make arguments either way on this one.

There were worrying signs against Crystal Palace at the weekend where the Palace equaliser had a sense of inevitability about it, while Spurs had so many chances to win the game but just couldn’t get the job done.

There will be a worry that the tendency to “Spurs” it is still there, but there are plenty of reasons to suggest that this could be their year.

The team is playing with a togetherness, they have the striking talent to blow any team away if they play well and their title challengers are all having problems themselves.

Man United just can’t get out of their own way, Liverpool are in danger of playing without a defence for the second half of the season, Man City are completely inconsistent, Brendan Rodgers always finds a way to ruin his team’s season and Arsenal are turning into genuine relegation candidates.

Sometimes a good omen can give you the belief that anything is possible, and Four Four Two have just reported on a huge one for Spurs.

Every single time Jose Mourinho has managed in the Premier League his team has always finished in the same position they find themselves in after 12 games – and Spurs are currently top of the league with 12 games gone.

Obviously there is a caveat to this because there are two years which buck that trend but that’s because he was sacked, but the numbers across his entire career are extremely impressive: