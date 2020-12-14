‘I get angry when they say false things!’ Man United transfer blow as midfielder rules out exit from European giants

Manchester United have been handed a transfer blow after Paulo Dybala has lifted the lid on speculation surrounding his long-term future and has ruled out an exit from Italian giants Juventus.

Dybala, 27, joined Juventus from Palmero back in 2015 in a deal which cost the Old Lady £36m, as per Transfermarkt.

During his five-years with Juventus, Dybala has featured in 240 matches and has been directly involved in 135 goals, in all competitions.

However, with the South American’s current deal set to expire next summer, there has been recent suggestions that the attacking midfielder could be set for a move out of Turin.

According to recent reports, Dybala’s current situation at Juventus has caught the attention of Premier League giants, United and Tottenham Hotspur.

However, in light of his side’s recent 3-1 Serie A win over Genoa, Dybala has spoken out about the speculation surrounding his long-term future.

Speaking live on Sky Sports, as quoted by Juve Canal, the 26-year-old Argentinian said: “For us strikers, scoring a goal is an injection of confidence, I needed it so much

“It’s been a lot of games since I wasn’t happy when I was playing the ball, it wasn’t me, I thought a thousand things and this is the mistake.

“Last year I had an incredible year and this year quite the opposite, I was looking at everything that was wrong and trying to correct myself!

“I am someone who loves to play the ball and talk to my teammates, even if maybe today technically I didn’t play very well, but I missed these sensations a lot and I hope to have found the right confidence for the next matches.

“We will see in the next matches: if I don’t touch a ball they will say no, if I continue to score they will say yes. I always try to give my best for me and for the team, today I did it and I’m happy to have won.”

The Juventus attacker went on to hail the relationship he has with manager Andrea Pirlo, he said:

“I have a wonderful relationship with the coach, he is one who speaks little so it is very nice to have a nice personal dialogue.