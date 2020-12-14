Liverpool legend turn Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has launched a savage attack on Lord Alan Sugar after the business mogul’s recent bizarre comments on the late Gérard Houllier.

Lord Sugar, who is perhaps best known for his role on the television show ‘The Apprentice’ has had an absolutle nightmare on social media on Monday morning.

The 73-year-old business giant took to his Twitter account to engage in an age old (and very boring) social media fight with rival fan and pal, Piers Morgan.

Lord Sugar, who usually goes tit-for-tat with Morgan surrounding Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur’s latest results took it a step too far on Monday after he tweeted a strange message in relation to the sad passing of former Liverpool manager Gérard Houllier.

Houllier sadly passed away at the age of 73 with the news confirmed on Monday morning by BBC Sport.

In what is usually the time for fans and stars to pay their tributes to such an icon, Lord Sugar didn’t get the memo and instead decided to use Houllier’s passing as a chance to take a dig at Morgan.

In a shocking attempt to shut Lord Sugar down, Liverpool legend Carragher sent a short but not-so sweet reply.