January move for Man United outcast falls through despite everything being agreed

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will need to make a big decision at some point when it comes to putting Dean Henderson in the first team, especially when you consider that he’s looked solid when given a chance.

Sergio Romero is the forgotten man in the goalkeeping department just now as he’s rarely involved with matchday squads, so you have to think he’ll jump at the chance of moving somewhere in January.

Spanish outlet Cope has reported that everything was actually agreed for a move to Valencia and it was expected he would move once the transfer window opened, but it’s suddenly fallen through after someone at the club pulled the plug.

It doesn’t have anything to do with them not needing to sign him as they lost Jasper Cillessen to injury and desperately need some cover, so it may be a financial issue.

That won’t surprise anyone after they’ve sold almost all of their key assets amid financial issues, but it sounds like they’ll now look elsewhere for their new signing.

This makes it clear that United are happy to let Romero go so that could alert other clubs, while it would be good for the Argentine if he’s allowed to leave and at least challenge for a first team spot.