January transfer window looks bleak for Barcelona as Euro giants emerge as contenders for two key transfer targets

It’s becoming clear that fixing Barcelona is going to take multiple seasons, but Ronald Koeman’s position as manager doesn’t look secure at all.

The upcoming Presidential elections have a real chance of confirming a candidate who wants to appoint someone else, while their results and form aren’t exactly getting the fans excited either.

He’s got such a tough task because he needs to make tough decisions to help the club in the long term, but he also needs to do enough in the short term to show that the club should stand by him.

A lack of finances means they would need to rely on finding bargains in the transfer market, so moving for Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia looks like a sound plan when you consider they are two quality players with only six months left on their contracts.

The problem for Barca is they aren’t alone in their interest for the duo, and Mundo Deportivo have indicated that they are up against it in their hunt to sign both players.

PSG are looking to make a move for Depay so immediately that puts Barca on the back foot in a financial sense, while they also see his as a good fit in a front three with Neymar and Mbappe so that should be a tempting move for the Dutchman.

A separate report confirmed that Arsenal were considering a move for Eric Garcia and again Barca have to be worried that they could miss out due to the strong links between Mikel Arteta and Man City.

They still have a chance of signing both but it will likely come down to where the players want to go. It could get messy because Barca can offer pre contract agreements to the players from January, so they could bypass Man City and Lyon by signing the players up that way.

There’s no guarantee that either club will want to let either player go in January so Barca could still need to wait until the summer, but Koeman could also be gone by that point so Depay and Garcia may be unlikely to commit to a move until it’s clear what Barca want to do with their manager.