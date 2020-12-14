Menu

Offer made: Chelsea eager to seal potential €70million transfer

Chelsea have reportedly made an offer for Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez.

Spanish outlet Don Balon claim Gimenez has an offer from the Blues, in what could end up being a deal worth around €70million.

Gimenez is one of the finest centre-backs in Europe at the moment and Don Balon explain that he’s a top target for Frank Lampard’s side, which makes sense after their poor defensive record last season.

Things have improved a little this term, but 36-year-old Thiago Silva surely cannot be considered a particularly long-term option for the club, despite his strong start to life at Stamford Bridge.

Gimenez could be ideal to come in as a long-term option in central defence for Chelsea, with his tremendous form in La Liga and the Champions League showing that he could surely do a job in the Premier League.

Jose Gimenez has shone at Atletico Madrid and is being linked with Chelsea

The Uruguay international would be a major upgrade on unconvincing performers like Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, and could help take Chelsea to the next level.

Lampard’s side still look just a little short of being contenders for the game’s biggest trophies, but they’re not too far away now.

