Chelsea have reportedly made an offer for Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez.

Spanish outlet Don Balon claim Gimenez has an offer from the Blues, in what could end up being a deal worth around €70million.

Gimenez is one of the finest centre-backs in Europe at the moment and Don Balon explain that he’s a top target for Frank Lampard’s side, which makes sense after their poor defensive record last season.

Things have improved a little this term, but 36-year-old Thiago Silva surely cannot be considered a particularly long-term option for the club, despite his strong start to life at Stamford Bridge.

Gimenez could be ideal to come in as a long-term option in central defence for Chelsea, with his tremendous form in La Liga and the Champions League showing that he could surely do a job in the Premier League.

The Uruguay international would be a major upgrade on unconvincing performers like Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, and could help take Chelsea to the next level.

Lampard’s side still look just a little short of being contenders for the game’s biggest trophies, but they’re not too far away now.