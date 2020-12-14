Menu

Video: Jurgen Klopp spotted losing it at Liverpool players during Fulham draw

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been spotted absolutely losing it at his players during the draw with Fulham.

See the video below as the German tactician looks clearly furious with what he’s seeing from his team during a below-par performance at Craven Cottage…

Liverpool fought back from 1-0 down to claim a 1-1 draw, but it was far from a vintage performance from the Premier League champions.

Klopp has set high standards at Anfield and it’s clear he wants a lot more from this side after they dropped points at Fulham.

  1. Eddy Privitera says:
    December 14, 2020 at 11:33 am

    Liverpool have a habit of playing their worst games against sides in the bottom part of the table ! They play as if just because they are Liverpool, then they should win against such teams !!!

