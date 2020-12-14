Video: Jurgen Klopp spotted losing it at Liverpool players during Fulham draw

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been spotted absolutely losing it at his players during the draw with Fulham.

See the video below as the German tactician looks clearly furious with what he’s seeing from his team during a below-par performance at Craven Cottage…

Gesticulando bastante e gritando, Jurgen Klopp após o Liverpool tomar o gol do Fulham, pedindo pro time acordar.pic.twitter.com/MGsPuGLC2X — Brasil Premier League (@brasil_pl) December 13, 2020

Picture of courtesy of Sky Sports

Liverpool fought back from 1-0 down to claim a 1-1 draw, but it was far from a vintage performance from the Premier League champions.

Klopp has set high standards at Anfield and it’s clear he wants a lot more from this side after they dropped points at Fulham.