Video: Man United & Arsenal transfer target scores long-range screamer in Bundesliga clash

Bayer Leverkusen star Leon Bailey has shown his immense talent with a long-range screamer during yesterday’s win over Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga.

Watch below as the 23-year-old plays a one-two from the short corner before firing in an absolute belter with his left foot into the far top corner…

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

Bailey has recently been linked with both Manchester United and Arsenal by the Daily Mail, and it’s clear that he’s got the talent to shine for these two struggling clubs.

Bailey looks like he’d instantly command a starting spot at Old Trafford, where Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could do with upgrades on inconsistent performers like Anthony Martial in his attack.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are on an awful run at the moment and are paying the price for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s total lack of form, with the goal threat of Bailey likely to make Mikel Arteta’s side a totally different prospect if they could get him in.

This truly is a stunning strike by the Jamaica international as he shows why big clubs are showing an interest in him at the moment.