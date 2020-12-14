“Absolutely heartbroken” – Liverpool FC and Reds legends pay tribute to former manager Gerard Houllier

Liverpool FC and a number of the club’s former players have paid tribute to former manager Gerard Houllier today after the sad news of his death at the age of 73.

The Frenchman enjoyed great success at Anfield between 1998 and 2004, notably leading the club to the treble with victories in the FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Cup in the 2000/01 season.

The likes of Steven Gerrard and Michael Owen enjoyed some of the best form of their careers under Houllier, and both have taken to social media to pay their respects to their former boss.

This is certainly a sad day for Liverpool fans, and for everyone involved in football as a whole.

We are mourning the passing of our treble-winning manager, Gerard Houllier. The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool Football Club are with Gerard’s family and many friends. Rest in peace, Gerard Houllier 1947-2020. pic.twitter.com/isHGXIfe5E — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 14, 2020

As well as being a hugely influential manager during his peak years, Houllier is also going to be fondly remembered as one of the real gentlemen of football.

See below for some of the tributes coming out today as it’s clear how much he meant to so many people…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steven Gerrard (@stevengerrard)

Absolutely heartbroken to hear that my old boss, Gérard Houllier, has sadly passed away. A great manager and a genuinely caring man. #RIPBoss pic.twitter.com/klbkY3MCo4 — michael owen (@themichaelowen) December 14, 2020

Absolutely devastated by the news about Gerard Houllier, I was in touch with him only last month to arrange him coming to Liverpool. Loved that man to bits, he changed me as a person & as a player & got @LFC back winning trophies. RIP Boss. ? — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) December 14, 2020

Absolutely devastated and heartbroken at the sad news of the passing of Gerard.

My mate, my colleague, my boss.

One of the greatest moments of my life was when we come together in 1998.

Just to be in his company was an absolute treat.

So loyal, so passionate and extremely fierce. — Phil Thompson (@Phil_Thompson4) December 14, 2020

A great man and a great manager. Liverpool will be forever grateful. Gérard Houllier – Repose en paix ?? pic.twitter.com/36s13bglIB — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) December 14, 2020

You made my @LFC dream come true ,a truly warm special human being ,I’ll never forget what you did for me and so many others ,RIP ? thoughts are with your family at this heartbreaking time X pic.twitter.com/b0jsb2rZ3u — Chris Kirkland (@ChrisKirkland43) December 14, 2020

RIP Gerard Houllier

Legend, Gentlemen, Gaffer https://t.co/p2LNQgMZP1 — Luis Garcia (@luchogarcia14) December 14, 2020

Deeply sad!! ???? My condolences to his family and friends. RIP GERARD HOULLIER ? pic.twitter.com/8MPXFgyUDi — Pepe Reina (@PReina25) December 14, 2020