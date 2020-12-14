Menu

“Absolutely heartbroken” – Liverpool FC and Reds legends pay tribute to former manager Gerard Houllier

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool FC and a number of the club’s former players have paid tribute to former manager Gerard Houllier today after the sad news of his death at the age of 73.

The Frenchman enjoyed great success at Anfield between 1998 and 2004, notably leading the club to the treble with victories in the FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Cup in the 2000/01 season.

The likes of Steven Gerrard and Michael Owen enjoyed some of the best form of their careers under Houllier, and both have taken to social media to pay their respects to their former boss.

This is certainly a sad day for Liverpool fans, and for everyone involved in football as a whole.

As well as being a hugely influential manager during his peak years, Houllier is also going to be fondly remembered as one of the real gentlemen of football.

See below for some of the tributes coming out today as it’s clear how much he meant to so many people…

 

