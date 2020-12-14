Menu

Boost for Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp with transfer target confirmed to be leaving in January

Papu Gomez will be leaving Atalanta in January, according to Fabrizio Romano, which could have Premier League champions Liverpool on alert.

As Romano reports, Gomez had a half-time argument with his manager and will be leaving the club as a result. Though he’s the wrong side of 30, it’s hard to imagine there’ll be any shortage of suitors considering his performances over recent seasons.

Tuttosport (via Football Italia) reported previously that Liverpool were keen on signing Gomez, with Jurgen Klopp a huge admirer. It remains to be seen if they’d still be interested following the meteoric rise of Diogo Jota, but an opportunity to strengthen their options in attack is not something they ordinarily pass up.

With Gomez beyond 30 and now out of favour with his manager, it seems plausible that Liverpool, or any other interested party, could sign him on the cheap. Considering how difficult it usually is to conduct business in January, it may well be worth a punt from Klopp and Liverpool.

