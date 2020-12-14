Man United cool interest in highly-rated defender

Manchester United have reportedly cooled their interest in RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano as the club’s hierarchy no longer consider the Frenchman to be ‘a priority’.

Upamecano, 21, joined RB Leipzig back in 2017 from Austrian side RB Salzburg in a deal which cost the Bundesliga side just £7m, as per Transfermarkt.

Since his arrival in Germany, Upamecano has emerged as one of Europe’s most gifted defenders after showcasing a superb blend of power and speed as well as technical ability; several desirable traits in a modern centre-back.

The 21-year-old enjoyed what was arguably his best season best to date last time out, during a campaign which saw the Frenchman help guide his side to the dizzy heights of the Champions League semi-final stage.

In light of Upamecano’s eye-catching breakthrough campaign, he had emerged as a strong contender to become United’s next big signing.

However, according to a recent report from The Athletic, that is now not the case as the Reds no longer consider the talented centre-back to be ‘a priority’.

The Athletic claim that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was interested in landing Upamecano but have now withdrawn their interest as Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich remain in the driving seat to secure his services.