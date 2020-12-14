Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has slammed Mino Raiola for the “chaos” he’s caused at the club with his comments on Paul Pogba.

The France international’s representative recently gave an explosive interview, cited below by Fabrizio Romano, revealing that his client’s time at Man Utd was over.

This came just as United were about to play RB Leipzig in their important Champions League clash last week, and Chadwick was far from impressed by how Raiola conducted himself.

“It was very strange,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside. “I think it was a case of the agent deciding to say something to get the most possible press from it in terms of the timing, which couldn’t have been any worse for the club or the player really.

“It was a strange series of events considering the agent’s job is to make players’ lives better, in essence. But I can’t see how that would’ve had any positive effect on Pogba or the agent’s reputation.”

The ex-Red Devil went on to add that if Raiola conducted this interview without Pogba knowing about it, then the 27-year-old should sack him.

“If he’s done it without Pogba knowing about it then surely it would be the right course of action (to sack him),” Chadwick said.

“I’ve no idea what goes on behind closed doors, it looked like a case of Raiola trying to flex his muscles and bring as much chaos as possible around the club, who he’s obviously had issues with in the past, but to do that … it makes no sense to me how it can help any party involved.”

Raiola has certainly had his critics in recent times and this latest outburst could be the final straw in terms of Pogba’s career at United.