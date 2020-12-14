After a complete turnaround in their fortunes half-way through their 2019/20 season, Manchester United looked well set to attack the Premier League from the start of this campaign.

Only superb form away from Old Trafford has kept them up towards the top end of the table, because for the most part of the 2020/21 season they have been pathetic at home.

Defensively is where United appear to struggle most and some might say that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s perceived lack of authority could also be playing a part.

In any event, David de Gea believes that the Red Devils should still be dreaming of a Premier League title win this season.

“Now I think, this year, the Premier League is very open, many teams are fighting for the title,” he’s quoted as saying by the Daily Star.

“We have to dream, we have to believe that we can win the Premier League this year and go for it.”

With only a few games left until the opening of the January transfer window, the club would do well to get one or two new signings through the door.

They only need to look at how Bruno Fernandes galvanised them at the same point of last season to know that, if they’re well positioned going into the new year and can get a good run going, de Gea’s dreams might not be so fanciful after all.