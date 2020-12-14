With the transfer window set to open in just over two weeks time, an astute signing or two could see Manchester United’s fortunes transformed in the early part of 2021.

The club hierarchy have shown faith in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the sense that, despite a string of poor results, they haven’t sacked him, however, nor did they back him to the extent required in the summer transfer window.

Whomever has been identified by the Norwegian to improve the side needs to be secured, although it does look like the club have already missed out on one potential target.

Despite him not being able to make a dent in the Inter Milan first-team, United were keen to bring Christian Eriksen back to the Premier League according to the Daily Star.

However, the Dane apparently would prefer a switch to Paris Saint-Germain, rather than having to come back to England and being seen as a failure.