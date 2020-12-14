Man United youngster has the chance of a much-needed Premier League loan move in January

It’s quite common to see a young player come into the first team and impress, but the sudden demands of senior football and the increased expectation can take their toll.

It’s tough for them to bounce between senior and U23 football so it’s not ideal for their development, and we’ve seen that with Brandon Williams at Man United.

He’s a talented young defender who should have a future at Premier League level, but he’s clearly reached a point where he needs to be playing regular first team football.

He keeps getting the odd chance here and there but it’s hard for a defensively minded full back to impress and establish themselves in the team, so he desperately needs a loan spell where he can develop his game and become more consistent.

The Telegraph have indicated that Southampton are hoping to take him on loan in January, so it could be the perfect move for him if it does go through.

Solskjaer already has Luke Shaw and Alex Telles as his main options for the positions so he won’t get many chances in the second half of the season, although Southampton are a good team with some good choices at full back.

If he’s only going to be a back-up with both teams then it might be worth dropping into the Championship to gain more experience, as playing regular senior football has to be the priority right now.