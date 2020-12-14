Menu

Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola speaks again on client’s Man United future

Manchester United FC
Mino Raiola has decided against keeping his mouth shut once again, with new comments on Paul Pogba’s Manchester United future coming to the fore via Fabrizio Romano.

As reported by Sky Sports, Raiola previously revealed that Pogba wanted to leave Manchester United, with the Frenchman apparently unhappy with life at Old Trafford.

The comments, particularly on the eve of Man United’s crucial Champions League contest with RB Leipzig, were understandably not met with a great deal of warmth in Manchester.

Raiola has not learnt his lesson, though. He’s doubled down on his previous comments on Pogba, but acknowledges his client may have to wait until the summer for a transfer.

Whether Pogba is happy with Raiola openly discussing his future in this manner remains to be seen, but he’s yet to distance himself from what his agent has been saying.

The frustration looks as though it will continue to grow at United, perhaps until the day that Pogba eventually leaves the club. This is the last thing that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needed.

