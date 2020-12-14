Patrice Evra recalls Thierry Henry’s savage comments on Granit Xhaka

Former Manchester United full-back turned pundit Patrice Evra has recalled the shocking moment Arsenal legend Thierry Henry refused to watch the Gunners whilst midfielder Granit Xhaka was captaining the side.

READ MORE: Mikel Arteta is the first Arsenal manager to manage this in Premier League history

Henry, now retired, knows a thing or two about what it takes to win in front of the Arsenal faithful.

The French legend spent eight years with the Gunners (1999 – 2007) before rejoining on a short-term loan in 2012.

During his time in London, Henry scored 228 goals in 376 appearances in all competitions and was most famously part of Arsene Wenger’s ‘Invincibles’ during the 2003-04 season.

However, since both Wenger and Henry’s departures from the London club, the side’s on-field fortunes are no where near what they once were.

Currently managed by former midfielder Mikel Arteta, the Gunners are enduring one of their worst spells in their history which includes four straight home defeats.

Arteta’s misery was piled on during Sunday night’s clash against Sean Dyche’s Burnley in a game which saw the Gunners suffer yet another defeat, this time, 1-0 after midfielder Xhaka was sent for an early bath with striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang eventually going on to head into his own net.

Xhaka’s sending off could not have come at a worse time for his side who were, up until that point, out performing their opponents.

However, after moment of red mist descended, the experienced Swiss midfielder was caught via VAR wrapping his hands around Dwight McNeil’s throat. Easy decision for the referee.

Speaking after Sunday’s game, ex-Premier League left-back Evra recalled a savage admission his compatriot Henry had made when the pair were set to watch the Gunners in action.

According to ESPN’s senior report, James Olley, Evra claimed that Henry refused to watch Arsenal whilst Xhaka was the side’s skipper.