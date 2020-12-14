Photo: Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland proudly poses with the Golden Boy trophy

Although there were a number of worthy winners for the Golden Boy award in 2020, no one would begrudge Erling Haaland from taking the title.

After making the move to Borussia Dortmund, the youngster continued to bang the goals in, and his excellence in attack helped him keep the likes of Ansu Fati (the most voted for player online and second overall) at bay.

Tweeting out a picture of himself with the award, he simply titled it ‘Proud.’

Golden Boy award 2020 – top 10

1) Erling Haaland, Borussia Dortmund

2) Ansu Fati, Barcelona

3) Alphonso Davies, Bayern Munich

4) Jadon Sancho, Borussia Dortmund

5) Eduardo Camavinga, Rennes

6) Dejan Kulisevski, Juventus

7) Phil Foden, Manchester City

8) Dominik Szoboszlai, RB Salzburg

9) Bukayo Saka, Arsenal

10) Vinicius Jr, Real Madrid