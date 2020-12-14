(Photo) Man United’s brilliant Premier League form shuts down inconsistency claims

Manchester United are the Premier League’s most in-form side having won four and drawn one of their last five domestic matches.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been battling criticism suggesting his side’s biggest problem is their inconsistency, however, the Premier League form, which doesn’t lie, very much suggests otherwise.

United have beaten Everton (3-1), West Brom (1-0), Southampton (3-2) and West Ham (3-1) before drawing (0-0) to rivals City during last Saturday’s Manchester derby.

Solskjaer’s side’s impressive domestic form puts them as the most in-form team in England’s top-flight.

Overall, the Reds currently sit in eighth place in the table, five-points off league leaders Tottenham Hotspur, however, Solskjaer’s side do have a vital game in hand.

United’s next fixture is scheduled to kick-off at 8pm (UK time) on Thursday against Sheffield United.

Image courtesy of BBC