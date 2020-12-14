The Champions League draw for the Round of 16 threw up some interesting ties, but none more so than Barcelona v Paris Saint-Germain.

The narrative around the game will surely centre on Neymar coming back to the Camp Nou intent on helping to get revenge on the team he once played for and whom he was instrumental for when Barca dumped PSG out in 2017 with an epic 6-1 comeback.

The Brazilian certainly appears to be looking forward to a reunion with his old strike partner, Lionel Messi, after tweeting ‘See you soon my friend’ together with a picture of the pair embracing.