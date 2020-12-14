(Photo) UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw confirmed

The draw for the UEFA Champions League’s Round of 16 knockout has been confirmed.

16 teams will meet in the competition’s first round of knockout ties in February 2021 with the game’s second legs scheduled to be played a month later in March 2021.

Three English teams will be on show during the competition’s Round of 16 knockout fixtures including Manchester City, Chelsea and 2018-19 winners, Liverpool.

Ahead of the exciting knockout round, the draw, which took place earlier on Monday has been confirmed.

Key match-ups include last season’s finalists Paris-Saint Germain taking on Lionel Messi’s Barcelona.

Elsewhere, Chelsea will travel to Spain to face-off against La Liga title contenders Athletico Madrid, City will take on a tough Borussia Monchengladbach and Liverpool face last season’s semi-finalists RB Leipzig.