“The sun is everywhere” – The Mino Raiola show continues with latest episode about AC Milan star

Mino Raiola has suggested that client Gianluigi Donnarumma could leave AC Milan when his contract comes to an end in the summertime.

More games from the so-called super-agent – yawn.

Raiola has been keeping the football media afloat in recent weeks with his incapability to keep his mouth shut.

It has largely been related to you-know-who, but this time Raiola has decided to rock the boat for another of his clients – Gianluigi Donnarumma.

As reported by Forbes, the goalkeeper’s contract is set to expire next summer, meaning in just over two weeks he will be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with any interested parties.

Considering Donnarumma looks certain to be one of the greatest goalkeepers of his generation, securing his services on a free would not be a bad bit of business, would it?

Well, form an orderly queue – because there’s going to be plenty of top clubs with one eye on this situation, especially after these recent quotes from Raiola, as shared by Fabrizio Romano.

Mino Raiola to Sky Sport: “Donnarumma’s contract? His future will be a sunny future. The sun of Milan? The sun is everywhere, the important thing is that there is the sun… “. ? #ACMilan #Donnarumma — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 14, 2020

On a side note, does this guy ever stop?

Aren’t agents supposed to work in the shadows, brokering deals for their clients, taking a healthy cut and proceeding to sun themselves on a beach somewhere?

What is it with Raiola’s obsession to be some sort of reality TV star?

It’s only a matter of time before he’s selling teeth whitening products on Instagram.