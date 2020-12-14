Menu

Video: Barcelona loanee suffers multiple serious injuries after a heroic goal line clearance

We often hear about players who put their body on the line to keep the ball out of the net, but sometimes it’s probably just to concede the goal and look to bounce back.

Barcelona defender Moussa Wague is currently on loan at Greek side PAOK, and he clearly takes a sore one during this incredible effort to clear the ball off the line:

The club have released a statement after the game, and it sounds like he’s suffered some pretty serious injuries as a result. It’s suggested he’s suffered a ruptured patellar tendon and lateral, posterior and anterior crucial ligament tear, so you have to think he’ll be out for some time.

It was some effort to stop the ball going in, but it wasn’t worth this.

