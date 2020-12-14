It was only a few years ago that Danny Drinkwater was playing a vital role for Leicester as they went on to win the title, but everything has just gone wrong since he moved to Chelsea.

He’s playing for the U23’s against Spurs tonight, and you have to think there’s a part of him that just thinks this is completely beneath him.

Playing against big names will give the young players extra motivation, but it turned ugly when Alfie Devine left a bad challenge on Drinkwater, who promptly responded by booting him up in the air:

Pictures from U23 Premier League

Needless to say both of them were sent off, although it’s not like Drinkwater had any chance of getting back into the first team anyway.