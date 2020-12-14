Monday brought the devastating news that former Liverpool, Lyon, Aston Villa and Paris Saint-Germain manager, Gerard Houllier, had passed away.

Many of his former players were quick to pass on their condolences, most of them via their social media channels.

Danny Murphy was able to pay his own respects on talkSPORT, and he spoke at length at just how much the Frenchman meant to him, how he changed him as a man as well as how he made him better as a footballer.