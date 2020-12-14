Video: Real Madrid ultras allegedly destroy bar where Atletico supporters watched derby defeat

According to deporteson.com, the thugs filmed destroying a bar in Madrid were Los Blancos Ultras attacking Atletico supporters watching the derby.

The Madrid derby took place on Saturday, with Real Madrid coming out on top. You’d have thought their fans would have been glued to the screen for a game of that magnitude, but apparently not.

deporteson.com report that a group of Real Madrid ultras allegedly destroyed ‘La Exagerá’ bar where Atletico supporters had gathered to watch the big game. The police are now searching for the suspects.

Footage of the attack circulated on Twitter.

El grupo neonazi Ultras Sur entrando en un bar humilde del barrio del Pilar destrozando la terraza. La razón es que previamente habían estado miembros del FA que ya se habían ido. Y lo sabían, por eso fueron los cobardes. Ni vergüenza, ni honor. pic.twitter.com/esHasi6rmZ — Murdock (@RicharMurdock) December 14, 2020

Pictures courtesy of La Sexta

We’re all for football rivalries and the edge it brings to the game, but allegedly destroying an establishment which has presumably suffered greatly as a result of the pandemic is a disgrace.

Those implicated need to be identified and prosecuted in due course, with the owner of the bar adequately compensated for the damage done to his property.

Thankfully, deporteson.com report that there were no injuries sustained as a result of the attack, which is a welcome result that we can appreciate.