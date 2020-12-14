After a great start to their 2020/21 Premier League season, Everton have gone off of the boil just a little.

The Toffees currently find themselves down in seventh place, though they’re far from being out of contention for the European places, particularly at this early stage.

They do, however, look like they need a shot in the arm and a spark to set them on their way again.

With the January transfer window just a few weeks away, it couldn’t have fallen at a better time for Carlo Ancelotti and Co.

To that end, the Italian should be looking to strengthen his squad where possible, and one player that continues to interest him is Juventus’ Sami Khedira, who played under Ancelotti at Real Madrid.

What’s more, the German international has admitted that he has already spoken to the Italian about making a switch to the English top flight.

“I’m open to a new sporting challenge,” he said to Bild, cited by the Daily Mirror.

“I have had a difficult time and want to play football again, fighting for three points week after week. That’s what I long for.

“At the moment I still have so much strength and energy, so I am not dealing with summer 2021, but with December and January.

“A change is realistic, my full focus is on that. We spoke on the phone and wrote. You know my situation.”

A bit of steel in the middle of the park is just what’s needed for Everton, and the next six months will show the club if they’ve made the right decision, as long as a deal gets over the line.