West Ham are continuing to go from strength to strength under David Moyes this season, and heading into the festive set of fixtures, the east Londoners are still well placed in the top six.

Compared to their 2019/20 campaign, when they only saved themselves from relegation with a late run, the Hammers are a changed outfit and will be looking to push on again in the new year.

Though they may have to wait until the summer to sign one potential acquisition to bolster their ranks, it will be worth the wait.

According to The Sun, Lyon captain, Marcelo, is still interested in a move to the London Stadium, and he will likely arrive for free.

The outlet report that a £20m deal was close last January before it fell through. Now, things look more positive, however.

“A number of clubs are interested,” a source is quoted as saying by The Sun.

“But there was a good feeling about West Ham from the last time they spoke. It’s a great opportunity.”

Even though he is 33 years of age, Marcelo has leadership skills par excellence, and is a real presence at the heart of the defence.

There’s little doubt he would improve upon those already in situ and the fact he would be coming on a free will keep the powers that be onside too.