Wolves transfer for Hulk likely to be ruined by new Brexit work permit rules

Brazilian striker Hulk has followed the money throughout his career instead of looking to test himself in the best leagues, so we may never know exactly how good he was.

There was some talk of him landing at Wolves as they look for some cover for Raul Jimenez, but it doesn’t fit their usual type of signing.

They tend to go for talented younger players who are usually Portuguese, so an ageing mercenary striker would’ve signalled a total change of direction.

Unfortunately it looks like the possibility of the deal has quickly faded, with ESPN reporting that he’s unlikely to get a work permit under the new Brexit work permit rules that are set to kick in.

He hasn’t played for Brazil for a few years and he’s been in China since 2016 so he wouldn’t be coming from an elite league, so it looks like he won’t qualify.

He’s 34 so he might not have a long time left at the top level, but he’s still in excellent shape so he should be capable of playing in any league that he wants to.

It sounds like he has plenty of offers so he shouldn’t be without a club for long, but it will be interesting to see if he looks for one final payday or if he wants to play in one of Europe’s big leagues before he hangs up his boots.