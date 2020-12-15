Update on Quincy Promes after Ajax winger was implicated in alleged stab attack

Ajax winger Quincy Promes has been released from police custody – but is still suspected of stabbing a family member, according to VI.

As the report notes, Promes was arrested by police on suspicion of assault which resulted in the infliction of serious injury, with a family member of his the victim.

The crime that Promes allegedly committed could see him imprisoned for up to four years, report VI, which would effectively end his career as a professional footballer.

VI note that Promes has been allowed to leave police custody, though that is not thought to be any indication of their suspicion of his guilt.

The 28-year-old had netted five goals in 12 league appearances for Ajax this season, while also featuring against Liverpool in the Champions League after the alleged incident took place.

You have to imagine, should Promes be found guilty of what he is accused of doing, he will never make another appearance in an Ajax shirt again, and would be fortunate to step foot on the pitch in any colours.