There’s no doubt that Arsenal have endured a torrid time domestically this season, and no one really could’ve predicted that the Gunners would be down in 15th place after 12 games.

The reasons for the same are manifold but as is generally the case, it’s the manager that gets the brunt of supporter ire when things aren’t going so well.

Mikel Arteta had positioned himself well after winning the FA Cup last season and tying down Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to a long-term deal, as well as having the north Londoners playing in an identifiable, coherent manner.

However, since the beginning of 2020/21 campaign, the wheels have fallen off, in the Premier League at least.

Europa League wise, no club could match Arsenal’s group stage record, but that’s of no consequence to some.

Fans are calling for Arteta’s head with one in particular brutally trolling him on a radio phone in show.

“It’s the PE teacher, Arteta,” a caller identified as Frank said on talkSPORT’s The Sports Bar show, cited by talkSPORT, when asked who should be blamed for Arsenal’s current run.

“We need a new manager, and I know people will say I’m joking but I’m deadly serious.

“We need to wake up and smell the coffee, and Sam Allardyce would do a job at Arsenal.”

Whilst you can understand supporter anger, to even make the suggestion that a dinosaur such as Allardyce is handed the job is just pathetic.