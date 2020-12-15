Arsenal loanee’s agent gives update on client’s situation amid rumours of early return

After TMW reported that Atletico Madrid midfielder Lucas Torreira was heading back to Arsenal early, his agent has now spoken out on the situation.

TMW claimed that the temporary relationship between Atletico and Torreira was set for a premature end, with the 24-year-old having fallen short of expectations during his time at the Wanda Metropolitano.

That was a pretty strong suggestion that Torreira would soon be back at Arsenal assisting them in their battle against relegation, but his agent has moved to wave away those claims.

Torreira’s agent, Pablo Betancur, has been quoted by Sky Italy reporter Matteo Moretto saying:

“Lucas is calm and happy and has nothing else in mind than to continue at Atlético de Madrid. He is finishing his adaptation process.”

There will likely be conversations between the parties in January to assess the situation, but as of now both Betancur and his client, Torreira, appear content with how things are playing out at current.

We wouldn’t be expecting him back at the Emirates anytime soon, Gunners fans. It sounds as though his journey as an Atletico player is only just beginning.