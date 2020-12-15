Arsenal look set to miss out on controversial signing as star sees the move as a backwards step

Obviously the occasional player has signed for both Spurs and Arsenal, but it’s hard to see his former fans taking it well if Christian Eriksen turns up at the Emirates.

His move to Inter Milan is the classic example of the grass not always being greener – he’s not really a formational fit for Antonio Conte and it really just looks like he’s having a miserable time.

Clearly he just felt he needed a fresh start but the move was a terrible one for him, so he needs to get the next one right at this stage in his career.

ESPN have reported that Arsenal are keen to bring him in and you can understand why when you look at their creative problems, but there’s no doubt that it would be a controversial move.

In the end it doesn’t even matter if the Gunners do make an offer, because the report quotes the Daily Star in saying that the Dane wants to move to PSG.

It doesn’t even sound like the move would be financially motivated as he’s even willing to take a pay cut to make it happen, while the chances of moving to Arsenal are particularly slim with it being suggested that he sees a return to the Premier League as a backwards step.

Man United have also been linked but the last thing they need is another creative midfielder when you look at their current options, so he’ll need to hope that PSG make an offer to end his nightmare spell in Italy.