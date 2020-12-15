Arsenal make a decision on Granit Xhaka’s future after costly red card vs Burnley

Everyone makes mistakes so it’s incredibly harsh to sell someone based on one bad decision, but questions do need to be asked when it happens opens and over.

Granit Xhaka’s red card against Burnley wasn’t the only time that he’s let Arsenal down, but you wouldn’t blame Mikel Arteta for deciding it’s the final straw after that moment probably cost them the game on Sunday.

It would also be a push to say that Xhaka was irreplaceable in any sense either – his technical quality, leadership skills and general value to the team can’t be considered as outstanding.

Mundo Deportivo have reported on his future after multiple cases of indiscipline, and they indicate that Arsenal will be looking to get rid of him next month.

It’s not clear if there are any obvious suitors at this point or if Arsenal will need to try hard to drum up any interest, but they won’t be in the strongest negotiating position if other clubs know they don’t want him anymore.

It can’t come as a surprise to the player when he wants to be considered as a leader but his actions don’t back that up, so it will be interesting to see if he’s back in the match day squad once his suspension clears.