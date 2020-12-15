Arsenal legend names two potential Arteta replacements and identifies priority transfer target

Arsenal legend Michael Thomas wants to see Mikel Arteta given more time at the club despite his recent struggles.

However, the former Gunners midfielder also accepts that managers don’t get much time in the modern game and it may be that his old club will look to replace the struggling Spanish tactician after their poor start to the season.

If they do, Thomas believes Arsenal should go for a more experienced name to take over, mentioning two who could be ideal to give the team a lift.

“It’s going to be tough for Arteta,” Thomas told CaughtOffside. “Managers in this day and age don’t get any time and they’re on a real bad run in the Premier League, so Arsenal may act but he’s got to be given a chance to turn it around.

“I think if Arteta is sacked then Arsenal should go for an experienced manager to steady the ship as such – the likes of Massimiliano Allegri or Thomas Tuchel.”

Thomas added that Arsenal may be living to regret replacing Arsene Wenger when they did, with things going badly downhill for the north Londoners since the departure of the legendary Frenchman.

“Hindsight is a beautiful thing and if the fans knew then, what they know now would they have called for Arsene to leave?” He added. “I think it was time to move on from Wenger but it’s not straightforward getting it right afterwards, you just have to look at Man Utd to see that.”

Creative midfielder signing needed

Thomas also spoke about Arsenal’s work in the transfer market, and made it clear that they need to add some creativity to their side.

That’s looked a particular area of weakness for AFC so far this season, with summer signing Willian proving a big disappointment at the Emirates Stadium since his move from Chelsea.

“I think they need to buy before they look to sell, you don’t want to be left short,” Thomas said. “I think they need to buy a creative player in the middle of the park because creating chances at the moment is a huge struggle.

“What’s gone wrong for Willian, is what’s gone wrong for the rest of the squad. Very few of them are performing well and their confidence must be low and it’s affecting them. It’s going to take a real effort for them to turn it around.”