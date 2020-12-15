Menu

Video: Mikel Arteta won’t rule out bringing Mesut Ozil back into his Arsenal squad

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta did not rule out bringing Mesut Ozil back into his squad when he has the opportunity to do so in January.

Watch below as the Spanish tactician admits he’ll assess the situation when the time comes, though he insists he is simply focused on the team’s next game for now…

Arsenal could do with more creativity in their side, and even if Ozil was not at his best last season, he could be an important part of this side in these rather desperate times for the Gunners.

Something needs to change, so fans may be relieved to see Arteta suggesting he could consider changes to his squad this January.

