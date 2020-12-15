Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has given a passionate backing to struggling Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

Arteta worked under Guardiola at City before taking over at the Emirates Stadium last season, but he’s now in a bad position despite initially making a strong start.

?"He is one of the best managers I have worked with" Pep Guardiola has backed his former assistant coach Mikel Arteta to change his fortunes around at Arsenal pic.twitter.com/Y98VupJKKQ — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 15, 2020

Still, as Guardiola says in the video above, he has full confidence in his old assistant and does not believe Arsenal could find a better manager than him right now.

This might serve as a warning to the Gunners to not act too fast and sack their current manager after a bit of a blip.