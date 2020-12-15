Former Arsenal technical director Sven Mislintat reportedly warned against hiring Mikel Arteta as manager due to his lack of experience.

This is according to a report from the Independent, and it perhaps shines a light on the muddled thinking going on behind the scenes at the Emirates Stadium for some time now.

Mislintat was highly regarded in his recruitment role at Arsenal, having previously impressed at Borussia Dortmund, and it’s perhaps a concern that he wasn’t so keen on the club bringing in Arteta.

The Spanish tactician is in his first job in management after joining the Gunners from Manchester City’s coaching team, and it is starting to look like this job might be too much for him.

In fairness, things weren’t that great for Arsenal under Unai Emery or Arsene Wenger either, but then perhaps a bigger and more experienced name was needed to get the club out of its rut.

Mislintat may well be missed at Arsenal as some of their decisions since he left have been highly questionable, with poor signings in the transfer market and the risky decision to appoint Arteta.