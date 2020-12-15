Arsenal are reportedly alongside Everton in eyeing up a potential transfer deal for in-form Reims forward Boulaye Dia.

The Gunners could do with strengthening up front after a difficult start to the season, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette both badly out of form at the moment.

Dia, meanwhile, has shone in Ligue 1 with eight goals in 12 games so far, with Le 10 Sport now claiming he has admirers in both Arsenal and Everton.

The Senegal international is surely ready for a big move after showing what he can do this season, and Arsenal would benefit from having more options in their attack.

Aged just 24, Dia surely has his best years ahead of him so could end up being an ideal long-term replacement for someone like Aubameyang.

Given Arsenal’s struggles this season, however, one could easily imagine a player like Dia would see a move to Everton as the more tempting option.

The Toffees are going places under Carlo Ancelotti and could aid their strong start to the season if he moves to Goodison Park.