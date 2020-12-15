There’s no doubting Bruno Fernandes’ influence on Manchester United since he joined the club a year ago from Sporting.

Whether its goals, assists or his on-pitch demeanour, the Portuguese has been a real shining light for the Red Devils particularly in the 2020/21 campaign when they have largely underperformed.

The attacking midfielder could also have a crucial part to play now in the transfer window, due to open in just over two weeks time.

That’s because, according to O Jogo and cited by the Daily Star, Man United still retain an interest in Sporting’s wunderkind, Nuno Mendes.

Given that Bruno shares an agent with the 18 year-old left-back, it goes without saying that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would hope that a quiet word from the midfielder might help to seal the deal.

More Stories / Latest News Pundit believes Messi reunion with Neymar at PSG is on but only if this happens first Arsenal legend names two potential Arteta replacements and identifies priority transfer target ‘We had to make a change’ – Gary Neville welcomes new PFA appointments designed to help change the face of English football

Alex Telles was only recently signed to give competition to Luke Shaw, and Brandon Williams is also at the club, so any potential signing of Mendes is surely with one eye on the future.

However, if United want to get back to the summit of the English game, when this type of player is available, they need to be in the conversation.