Chelsea forgotten man set to return to training after 15 month injury absence

Chelsea FC
Chelsea are set to welcome academy product Charly Musonda back to training after a 15 month absence, according to Goal.

Musonda, a friend of the Hazard clan when they were based on these shores, was once considered one of the Blues’ hottest young prospects, certainly one of the best that had graduated from their academy.

Though those with no affiliation with Chelsea may not know his name, you might be surprised to hear that Musonda actually has a goal to his name for the club, against Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup.

After several unsuccessful stints out on loan and and serious injury problems, Musonda faded into obscurity. As noted in Goal’s report, the amount of action he has missed has totalled 15 months.

However, encouragingly, the report claims that Musonda is on the verge of returning to action, and is keen to prove his worth to manager Frank Lampard, who has provided a platform for younger players to shine.

Musonda has limited experience under his belt for a 24-year-old, though. There’s no doubting his talent, but it’s hard to see him ever making an appearance in a Chelsea shirt again.

