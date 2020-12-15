Chelsea star and former blue react on Instagram after Atletico Madrid Champions League draw

With Chelsea being drawn against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, Marcos Alonso and Diego Costa took to Instagram to react.

The pair, previous Premier League title winners together under Antonio Conte in 2016/17, who have also played alongside each other for the Spanish National Team, appear to have sustained some sort of relationship beyond Costa’s departure from Stamford Bridge.

In case you missed it, the striker’s former employers Chelsea were drawn alongside current employers Atletico in the last 16 of the Champions League, with the first-leg of the tie due to take place at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid.

The Blues have been drawn against Atletico Madrid in the last-16 of the #UCL! ?#UCLDraw pic.twitter.com/Oywqiadw9k — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 14, 2020

Alonso, evidently excited to return to his home city, where his football career started with Real Madrid, posted to Instagram to reveal said excitement, with Costa posting some suspicious looking eye emojis in the comments. What’s he got up his sleeve?

In reality, neither player will likely be starting the contest, with both out of favour with their respective managers, at least in terms of a starting capacity. But, they will be part of the squads and as a result the anticipation for them will be as great as it will for any player.